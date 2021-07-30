PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIFFY stock remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

Get PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.