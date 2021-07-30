Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 858 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat in Russia. The company generates electricity from water flows, solar, wind, and geothermal energy. It operates approximately 400 power generation facilities.

