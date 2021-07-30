Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.86

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and traded as low as $33.90. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 80,041 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NILSY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

