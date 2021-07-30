Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.26 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

