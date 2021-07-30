Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.86. 15,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,638. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $186.23 and a 1 year high of $315.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.