Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.84. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 386,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

