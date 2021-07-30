Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR:PUM opened at €104.15 ($122.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

