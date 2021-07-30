Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Puma stock opened at €104.15 ($122.53) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.51.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

