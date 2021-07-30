Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.