Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

