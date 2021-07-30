Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 116,589 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.77. 157,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

