Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $67.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 4,369,373 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82.

