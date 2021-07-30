Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.34 on Friday, hitting $692.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.