Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.41. 408,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.70 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

