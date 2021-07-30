Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,555. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

