PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 5.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.83. 9,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,042,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,804,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.