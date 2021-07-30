Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

