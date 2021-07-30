Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

CASH opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.