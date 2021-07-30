Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,660,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

