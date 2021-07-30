Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 346.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 205,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 721,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

