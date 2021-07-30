Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

