Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Truist Securiti

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

