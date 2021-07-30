Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

SYK opened at $269.18 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

