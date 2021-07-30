Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vroom by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.