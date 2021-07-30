Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of -229.18. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

