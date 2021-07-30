Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.31 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

