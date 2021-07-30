Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of USPH opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

