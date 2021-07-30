Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

