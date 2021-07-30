Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carriage Services, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

CSV stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.