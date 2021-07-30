Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CONMED Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

