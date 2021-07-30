Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.92. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

