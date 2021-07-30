Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

ENTG opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.