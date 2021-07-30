Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Foundation by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.