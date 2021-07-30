Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 84.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

