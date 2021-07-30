Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Partners LP Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $217.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

