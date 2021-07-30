Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

SLGN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

