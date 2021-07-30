Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Boosted by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $20.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.45 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,470.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.