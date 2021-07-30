Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,470.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

