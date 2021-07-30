Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

