Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CZNC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $85,136 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

