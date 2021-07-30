Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

