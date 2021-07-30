Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Boosted by William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Encompass Health stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

