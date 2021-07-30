Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

EQR stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.