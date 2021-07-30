Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Facebook stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

