Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFIN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

