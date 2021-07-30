Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreased by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC opened at $419.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.48. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12-month low of $147.36 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Generac by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Generac by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Generac by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Generac by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

