Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

