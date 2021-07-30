Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Lowered by Analyst

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.29 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

