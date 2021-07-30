Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

HRZN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.