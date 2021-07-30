Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 294,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

